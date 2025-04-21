Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2889077https://zeenews.india.com/people/twilight-star-kristen-stewart-marries-long-time-girlfriend-dylan-meyer-see-pic-2889077.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KRISTEN STEWART MARRIED

Twilight Star Kristen Stewart Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Dylan Meyer - SEE PIC

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony on April 20, three years after their engagement, celebrating their love with family and friends.

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twilight Star Kristen Stewart Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Dylan Meyer - SEE PIC (Image: X)

Washington: Actress Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on April 20.

According to E! News, the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week before saying "I do" in front of family and friends, including pal Ashley Benson.

This development comes over three years after Stewart confirmed her engagement to Meyer.

As per E! News, in an earlier interview, Stewart shared details about her proposal, saying, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well."

Stewart had previously expressed her desire for a low-key wedding celebration. "I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come," she said.

"And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after," the 'Snow White and the Huntsman' actress said, as quoted by E! News.

Stewart and Meyer met "years ago" while working on a movie, but didn't reconnect until a friend's birthday party six years later.

They sparked romance rumours in August 2019, and by that September, Stewart had told in an interview that she couldn't "f--king wait" to get engaged.

Stewart had expressed her happiness about marrying Meyer, and said, "I feel so lucky... It's so nice to know something in this world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."

The ceremony marked a special moment for the couple, surrounded by loved ones.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK