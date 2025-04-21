Twilight Star Kristen Stewart Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Dylan Meyer - SEE PIC

Washington: Actress Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on April 20.

According to E! News, the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week before saying "I do" in front of family and friends, including pal Ashley Benson.

This development comes over three years after Stewart confirmed her engagement to Meyer.

Kristen y Dylan se casaron no puedo más #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/2Ckd30iVTA — Queen (@zooymaga) April 21, 2025

As per E! News, in an earlier interview, Stewart shared details about her proposal, saying, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well."

Stewart had previously expressed her desire for a low-key wedding celebration. "I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come," she said.

"And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after," the 'Snow White and the Huntsman' actress said, as quoted by E! News.

Stewart and Meyer met "years ago" while working on a movie, but didn't reconnect until a friend's birthday party six years later.

They sparked romance rumours in August 2019, and by that September, Stewart had told in an interview that she couldn't "f--king wait" to get engaged.

Stewart had expressed her happiness about marrying Meyer, and said, "I feel so lucky... It's so nice to know something in this world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."

The ceremony marked a special moment for the couple, surrounded by loved ones.