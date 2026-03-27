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NewsEntertainmentPeopleTwilight star Taylor Lautner, wife Tay Dome announce pregnancy, expecting first child
TAYLOR LAUTNER

Twilight star Taylor Lautner, wife Tay Dome announce pregnancy, expecting first child

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Dome have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Twilight star Taylor Lautner, wife Tay Dome announce pregnancy, expecting first child(Image: Instagram)

Los Angeles: Actor Taylor Lautner, who gained major fandom for playing Jacob in the “Twilight” franchise, has announced that he and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner are expecting their first child. 

Sharing the news in a joint Instagram post, the actor posted a series of images alongside Tay, who he married in 2022. Their announcement included photographs of the couple holding a sonogram and posing together outdoors.

In one image, Taylor was seen kissing Tay’s belly, while others showed them smiling and embracing in a grassy setting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

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The caption read: “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” – a possible reference to their shared name. Tay wore a sleeveless white dress, while Taylor coordinated in a white shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

Taylor and Tay have shared aspects of their relationship publicly since their marriage, often posting updates on social media.

Taylor rose to global fame for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, becoming one of the franchise’s most recognisable stars. Before his breakout, he began as a child actor, appearing in family films such as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and developing skills in martial arts, which informed many of his early roles.

Taylor’s performance in Twilight and its sequels established him as a major Hollywood presence, particularly among younger audiences. He later took on lead roles in projects including Abduction, aiming to transition into action-driven films.

Also Read | Actors Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce first pregnancy : ‘Plot twist after 10 years ’

The Twilight Saga is a series of romantic vampire fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. The first installment, Twilight, was released on November 21, 2008.

The second installment, New Moon, followed on November 20, 2009.The third installment, Eclipse, was released on June 30, 2010. The fourth installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, was released on November 18, 2011, while the fifth and final installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, was released on November 16, 2012.

The series had been in development since 2004 at Paramount Pictures' MTV Films, during which time a screen adaptation of Twilight that differed significantly from the novel was written.

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