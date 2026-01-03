Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002908https://zeenews.india.com/people/twinkle-khanna-celebrates-birthday-by-creating-her-own-perfume-birthday-note-with-husband-akshay-kumar-3002908.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTwinkle Khanna Celebrates Birthday By Creating Her Own Perfume ‘Birthday Note’ With Husband Akshay Kumar
TWINKLE KHANNA

Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Birthday By Creating Her Own Perfume ‘Birthday Note’ With Husband Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday in Paris by visiting the Musée du Parfum and creating her own fragrance, ‘Birthday Note,’ with husband Akshay Kumar.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Birthday By Creating Her Own Perfume ‘Birthday Note’ With Husband Akshay Kumar(Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna turned a year older on December 29, and she decided to spend her birthday doing a lot of sniffing around with her loved ones.

On her birthday, the 'Mela' actress visited the Musee du Parfum in Paris with her actor husband, Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle revealed that during their visit, they ended up encountering around 50 bottles of fragrances such as vetiver, caramel, and ember.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Not just that, they even got a chance to create their own fragrance. Twinkle named her perfume "Birthday Note".

Dropping an overview of their visit on her Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "This year instead of blowing out candles, my birthday celebration entailed a lot of sniffing around. The family took me to the Musée du Parfum. (sic)"

"We encountered over 50 glass bottles of fragrances like vetiver, caramel, oud and amber. Then we each blended a unique perfume from the essences we loved. Mine was called Birthday Note.

Scents carry memories, and this one will follow me to airports, old sweaters, and days when I want to remember my birthday in Marakesh", she added.

Wishing his better half on her birthday, Akshay posted a fun picture on social media where Twinkle was seen with a serious expression, aiming her leg at Akshay as she pulled off a stunt. Holding her foot, Akshay was seen laughing as he twinned with his wife in black.

Also Read | OMG 3 Cast: Rani Mukerji Reportedly Set To Join Akshay Kumar In Third Instalment

"Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick ;) Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you," Akshay's birthday note for Twinkle read.

Twinkle's “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' co-host Kajol also penned a lovely wish for her.

Wishing her “partner in crime,” Kajol posted an image of the two smiling at the camera together, reflecting their close bond.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims