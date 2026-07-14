/Twinkle Khanna reflects on reinventing herself: ‘I’ve changed professions, fallen and climbed back up’

Mumbai: Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share her thoughts on reinvention and the changes that have shaped her journey. Reflecting on her career shifts and life experiences, the ‘Mela’ actress spoke about embracing new beginnings and learning from every twist and turn. Sharing a candid note on Instagram, Twinkle highlighted the importance of adapting to change and finding new paths when life takes unexpected turns. In her recent post, she looked back on her journey, from her early days in the film industry to becoming a writer and creative voice. Twinkle also described it as a mix of successes, setbacks, and fresh beginnings.