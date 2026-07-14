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Twinkle Khanna reflects on reinventing herself: ‘I’ve changed professions, fallen and climbed back up’

Twinkle Khanna has shared a candid note on embracing reinvention, reflecting on her journey from Bollywood actress to bestselling author and entrepreneur. The former actress said every setback, career shift, and fresh beginning has helped shape the person she is today.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna reflects on reinventing herself: ‘I’ve changed professions, fallen and climbed back up’
Image Credit: Twinkle Khanna, Instagram

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