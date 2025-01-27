Twinkle Khanna Slams Rumours Of Kareena Kapoor Khan Being Drunk On The Day Of Saif Ali Khan Being Attacked

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna has never shied away from addressing societal stereotypes, and this time, she is taking on the blame game directed at wives. Reacting to rumours that Kareena Kapoor was intoxicated and unavailable when her husband Saif Ali Khan was attacked, Twinkle penned a scathing response, calling out the tendency to vilify women, especially wives, in moments of crisis.

Taking a sarcastic yet thought-provoking tone, Twinkle wrote, “This Sunday is all about why biwis (wives) are clearly not considered number one, except when it comes to taking the blame. After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or was too intoxicated to help during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife—an all-too-familiar pattern.”

She then pointed out how this phenomenon isn’t restricted to Bollywood but extends to all aspects of life, “When the Beatles split, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania Trump is often criticised for her silence or limited opposition to her husband’s policies. Jill Biden has been accused of pushing Joe to continue his campaign. Even when Virat Kohli gets out, people boo Anushka Sharma. It’s a widespread issue, not limited to couples in the public eye.”

Twinkle humorously elaborated on how wives are judged no matter what they do. “If your husband gains too much weight, you’re blamed for not taking care of his health. If he loses weight, you’re accused of not feeding him well. If he’s caring, they’ll say you’ve manipulated him. If he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not managing him right.”

She added an anecdote from a family gathering, where a relative jokingly attributed baldness in married men to the stress caused by their wives, illustrating how deep-rooted these biases are.

Twinkle also addressed the constant scrutiny she faces as a public figure married to Akshay Kumar. “After two decades of answering the annoying question, ‘What’s it like to be a star wife?’ I’ve developed an oyster-like attitude to irritants, crafting pearls of wisdom in response.”

With her trademark wit, she likened being a “star wife” to marrying celestial bodies: “I’m not sure such an entity exists unless, like Manglik women marrying trees due to Rahu-Ketu dosh, you marry Sirius or Halley’s Comet.”

She also commented on being blamed for differing political views between her and Akshay, jokingly adding, “It’s almost as if people believe he’s my toddler, and I can say, ‘Beta ji, walk on the left side of the road, and I’ll give you a Frooti.’”



For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at around 2:30 a.m. by an intruder, sustaining six stab wounds, including one to his neck. The actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged five days later. Mumbai Police confirmed that the attacker, a Bangladeshi national, has been detained and is in custody.