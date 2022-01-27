हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna swoons over 'apna maal' Akshay Kumar, says he's ageing like whiskey - Pic proof

Columnist Twinkle Khanna shared a flirty post for her husband Akshay Kumar on Thursday. 

Twinkle Khanna swoons over &#039;apna maal&#039; Akshay Kumar, says he&#039;s ageing like whiskey - Pic proof
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Writer Twinkle Khanna recently fangirled over her husband Akshay Kumar as she called him 'apna maal' and said that he's ageing like whiskey in a charred wooden barrel in her new post.

She had taken to her Instagram story on Thursday evening to swoon over her handsome hubby with a picture of him at the beach and a flirty caption. In the picture, Akshay was seen flaunting his grey beard and hair in a sea blue shirt and white pants. 

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Apna maal - Ageing like whisky in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?"

Take a look at her post:

akshay

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar tied the knot with former actress and columnist Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. The couple is parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and famous actress Dimple Kapadia.

They have starred opposite each other in films such as Zulmi and International Khiladi.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarTwinkle Khanna
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut is bruised in this unseen pic from Dhakad sets, director calls her 'talent extraordinaire'

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Khabren Khatakhat: China hands over missing Arunachali youth to India