Twinkle Khanna swoons over 'apna maal' Akshay Kumar, says he's ageing like whiskey - Pic proof

New Delhi: Writer Twinkle Khanna recently fangirled over her husband Akshay Kumar as she called him 'apna maal' and said that he's ageing like whiskey in a charred wooden barrel in her new post.

She had taken to her Instagram story on Thursday evening to swoon over her handsome hubby with a picture of him at the beach and a flirty caption. In the picture, Akshay was seen flaunting his grey beard and hair in a sea blue shirt and white pants.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Apna maal - Ageing like whisky in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?"

Take a look at her post:

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar tied the knot with former actress and columnist Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. The couple is parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and famous actress Dimple Kapadia.

They have starred opposite each other in films such as Zulmi and International Khiladi.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.