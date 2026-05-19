Twisha Sharma death case: 33-year-old Noida girl acted in 2 films, her Telugu movie co-star says 'she was full of life' - Her last movie was...

Twisha Sharma death case update: The shocking death of a 33-year-old Noida woman named Twisha Sharma has left the nation heartbroken as more details emerge in the dowry harassment case. She was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Twisha breathed her last on May 12 and her family has alleged torture and dowry harassment by in-laws.

Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail earlier in the matter, while Samarth Singh's plea was denied.

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Meanwhile, a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the prime accused, Samarth Singh, who is absconding.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

A young 33-year-old Twisha Sharma had a brief stint in the showbiz world. She made her debut in Hindi movie Zara Sambhal Kay (2018), followed by Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu (2021). This was before venturing into the corporate world. She had won the title of Miss Pune during her modelling days.

Soon after the news of her death made headlines, her co-star Dheekshithh Shetty from Telugu movie Mugguru Monagallu co-star extended condolences and expressed shock over her untimely death.

He told Hindustan Times, "It's very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it's shocking to know that she took her own life. I didn't even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master's degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn't her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family."

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Mugguru Monagallu director Abhilash Reddy recalled meeting her parents on the day of the film's screening, he said, "I met her parents on the day of our film's screening and they were all such lovely people. It's such sad and shocking news of her passing."

Twisha Sharma death case: Updates on investigation

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said authorities have taken steps to prevent the accused from fleeing the country, including sending correspondence to the passport office. Six teams are actively engaged in the investigation. However, speaking to ANI, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, praised the police arguments in court, highlighting the influential background of the accused and the risk of evidence tampering.

He questioned the decision to grant bail to one of the accused. "The arguments presented by the police today were very good. The police argued that these individuals are highly influential people and that they could tamper with the evidence. If this argument by the police is indeed correct, then based on this, the decision to release the first accused on bail was erroneous," he told ANI.

The father further added, "Either this is flawed, or the police are at fault. From our side, we will certainly continue to make every possible effort. In cases involving dowry-related deaths, specifically if the death occurs within seven years of the marriage, the accused is required to be taken into custody. Yet here, you granted bail immediately after the FIR was lodged, allowing for anticipatory bail to be secured even while the police were explicitly stating that these are influential individuals who could tamper with the evidence."

A relative of the deceased pointed out alleged inconsistencies in bail orders, noting that grounds used to deny bail to Samarth Singh were later cited to grant bail to his mother.