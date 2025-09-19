Zubeen Garg's Sister: Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The 52-year-old Garg, who sung the famous Bollywood number 'Ya Ali' from Gangster movie and known for his powerful voice, was Assam's most influential musical artist.

The sorrow over Zubeen's untimely death deepens when recalling the tragedy that befell his family decades earlier. In 2002, his younger sister, Jongki Barthakur, who herself was a gifted singer and actor, died in a road accident in Assam at just 18 years of age.

The Story Behind Zubeen Garg’s Name

Zubeen Garg, originally named Zubeen Borthakur, was born in 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, into an Assamese Brahmin family deeply rooted in music. His father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, a magistrate by profession, was also a lyricist and poet who wrote under the pen name Kapil Thakur, while his mother, Ily Borthakur, was a singer.

His first name, Zubeen, was chosen in homage to Zubin Mehta, the globally renowned conductor from India, celebrated for his leadership of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. For Zubeen’s family, the name was a tribute to artistry and ambition, reflecting their own deep love for music.

Later, instead of continuing with his parental surname Borthakur, he adopted 'Garg' the title of his Brahmin gotra. This choice gave him a distinctive identity—one that balanced global inspiration with Assamese tradition.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Singer Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform later that day.

According to ANI, the Northeast India Festival issued a statement confirming that Garg developed severe breathing difficulties during scuba diving. 'He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,' the statement read.

His untimely demise has left fans, Assamese community and Industry in deep shock, with tributes pouring in. PM Modi also expressed his condolences, remembering Garg for his rich contribution to music.

PM Modi, in a post on X, expressed condolences over Garg's death and said that he would be remembered for his rich contribution to music.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister posted.

