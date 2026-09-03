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Two-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson dies at 70

Cassandra Wilson's death: Wilson's manager, in a statement to jazz radio station WBGO, said the singer 'transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager.'

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Two-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson dies at 70
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Two-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson dies at 70
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