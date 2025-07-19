New Delhi: Setting the record straight, Tyler, the Creator has finally revealed much-anticipated details about his new album Don't Tap the Glass. Treating fans to a surprise, Tyler officially announced the release date of his ninth studio album. The rapper, who is currently on his Chromakopia: The World Tour, shouted the name of the new album while performing on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City on Friday. An installation at the show also recreated the album cover, with the title plastered on the front, as per Variety reports.

About Tyler, the Creator NEW Album

After ending a week-long tease, the rapper finally revealed details about his new album. On Friday evening, his Golf Wang website was updated with merch for the new record, featuring vinyl, t-shirts, and hats that confirmed its imminent release. The tracklist and collaborations are still under wraps, making it even more anticipated by fans.

This will be his ninth studio album, following 2024’s Chromakopia, which featured guest appearances from Doechii, Childish Gambino, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne, and debuted at number one in nine countries. The rapper, who is currently on his Chromakopia World Tour, is scheduled to continue performing across North America before heading overseas to Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, finally wrapping up with two shows at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines on September 20–21.

Tyler, the Creator Whopping Networth, Grammy-Awards And More

Tyler, the Creator burst onto the music scene in 2009 with his debut album Bastard, which later earned a spot at number 32 on Pitchfork’s Top Albums of 2010. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in alternative hip-hop, Tyler has become one of the most influential artists of the 2010s. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper boasts a net worth of $30 million. His albums IGOR and Call Me If You Get Lost both won Grammys for Best Rap Album. In 2011, Tyler gained widespread attention with the release of the music video for 'Yonkers,' which won him the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

fans awaits more details ahead of big release!