Tylor Chase, Former Nickelodeon Child Actor Found In 'Homeless' Condition, Looks In Need Of 'Desperate Help' - Viral Video

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor Tylor Chase, best known for his portrayal of Martin in Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide's video has gone viral on the internet. The former child actor looks 'homeless' in a new video and appears to be in need of 'desperate help'. 

In September 2025 reportedly, Chase was discovered living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles by social media influencer LetHallAlli, who posted videos that went viral on TikTok.

Who Is Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase is an American former child actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (2004–2007). He was born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, United States. He began acting as a teenager in the early 2000s.

He earned fame for playing Martin Qwerly, a recurring character on the Nickelodeon comedy series. The show ran for three seasons and followed the lives of middle school students.

Chase also appeared in the 2005 television series Everybody Hates Chris and played Young Adam in the 2007 independent film Good Time Max, directed by and starring James Franco. He also provided voice work for the video game LA Noire in 2011.

According to media reports, Chase's former Ned's Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw even discussed his dire situation on their podcast in September 2025 and stated they were working to help their former colleague.

