Tylor Chase, Former Nickelodeon Child Actor Found In 'Homeless' Condition, Looks In Need Of 'Desperate Help' - Viral Video

New Delhi: Actor Tylor Chase, best known for his portrayal of Martin in Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide's video has gone viral on the internet. The former child actor looks 'homeless' in a new video and appears to be in need of 'desperate help'.

Many pictures of the former Nickelodeon actor have also been shared widely on social media. Take a look here:

In September 2025 reportedly, Chase was discovered living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles by social media influencer LetHallAlli, who posted videos that went viral on TikTok.

BREAKING - Shocking new video has emerged of former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase, who played the character “Martin” in the acclaimed TV show Ned’s Declassified, sparking mass calls for him to get the desperate help he needs.



It’s terrible what Hollywood does to these poor kids. pic.twitter.com/x6bJ2uq79f — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 21, 2025

Tylor Chase from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide deserved a better outcome than this https://t.co/x7Id5OK04n pic.twitter.com/GoBfpJHacW — Clown World (@ClownWorld) December 22, 2025

Who Is Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase is an American former child actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (2004–2007). He was born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, United States. He began acting as a teenager in the early 2000s.

He earned fame for playing Martin Qwerly, a recurring character on the Nickelodeon comedy series. The show ran for three seasons and followed the lives of middle school students.

Chase also appeared in the 2005 television series Everybody Hates Chris and played Young Adam in the 2007 independent film Good Time Max, directed by and starring James Franco. He also provided voice work for the video game LA Noire in 2011.

According to media reports, Chase's former Ned's Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw even discussed his dire situation on their podcast in September 2025 and stated they were working to help their former colleague.