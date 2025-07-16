Udaipur Files Case: Supreme Court Declines To Lift Stay On Film, Asks Centre To Take Decision Immediately

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear two petitions related to the controversial film Udaipur Files, which has faced legal hurdles ahead of its scheduled release on July 11.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to immediately lift the Delhi High Court-ordered stay on Udaipur Files, a movie based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur.

The Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi stated that the Central government may proceed with reviewing the film, as directed by the High Court.

“We will keep the matter pending. We can benefit from the Union of India’s view before the High Court. Suppose the Union says there’s nothing wrong—then we will consider that. If they recommend cuts, we can peruse those as well. If the Centre wasn’t addressing the matter, it would have been different. We are told a committee has been formed and the Union is examining it… we can wait for a day or two,” the Court observed.

The Court further directed that the committee constituted to review objections to the film must take an immediate decision.

“We expect that the committee will decide the revision plea immediately, without any loss of time. Post the matter for further consideration on July 21,” the Court ordered.

About Udaipur Files

The film depicts the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was killed in broad daylight by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad—a crime that sparked national outrage.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi is currently hearing two separate matters:

1. A plea by the film’s producer, Amit Johnny, challenging the Delhi High Court’s interim order halting the movie’s release.

2. A petition by Javed, one of the accused in the murder case, arguing that the release of the film could compromise the fairness of the ongoing trial.

