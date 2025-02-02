Udit Narayan Defends Himself Amid Backlash Over Kiss Controversy At Live Concert; 'I Feel Sorry For Them...'

New Delhi: Udit Narayan, the legendary playback singer known for iconic hits like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari," "Main Yahaan Hoon," and "Ae Ajnabi," has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video surfaced showing him purportedly kissing a fan during a live concert. The fan, who had leaned in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie, appeared to prompt the singer's unexpected response, sparking online criticism.

Many social media users have labeled his actions "inappropriate" and called for an apology.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Narayan firmly defended himself, stating, “Have I ever done anything to bring shame to myself, my family, or my country?” When the interviewer confirmed he had not, Udit responded, “Then why would I do something now at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all? The so-called scandalous video was simply a manifestation of the love between my fans and me. They love me, and I love them back even more.”

Addressing the criticism, the 69-year-old singer expressed no regret or shame, saying, "Why should I be? My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you." He also credited the incident for boosting his fame, thanking those who criticized him.

Narayan, a recipient of multiple Filmfare Awards, National Awards, and the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan honors, shifted focus to his distinguished career, asserting, “I aspire to get the Bharat Ratna, like Lataji. She is my idol. I was her favorite co-singer, and I have sung the most duets with her from my generation of singers.”

Questioning the timing of the video's release, he remarked, “Why did it suddenly appear months after the concert, from a show in the US or Canada? The harder you try to pull me down, the higher I will go.”

As reported by PTI, the 69-year-old singer declined to comment on the controversy when approached.

(Inputs: PTI)