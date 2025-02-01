Udit Narayan Slammed For Kissing Female Fan During Show As Video Goes Viral – WATCH

New Delhi: Celebrated singer Udit Narayan faces controversy after an alleged video goes viral on X. In the clip, the 69-year-old is seen singing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' at a concert, where female fans approached him for selfies. He kissed them on the cheeks after taking photos, sparking mixed reactions online.

Many social media users criticized his actions, with some pointing out that this isn't the first time he has behaved this way.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Udit Narayan's Viral Video Controversy

Veteran singer Udit Narayan's viral video has sparked outrage on social media, drawing massive backlash. In the clip, a female fan kisses him on the cheek, after which he kneels down for a picture. He then reciprocates by kissing her on the lips. The alleged video also shows him kissing a few other female fans on the cheeks as the crowd cheers, while more women line up for selfies with him.

Netizens Reacts To The Viral Video

Udit Narayan's viral video has left fans in shock. While many are wishing it to be fake, some hope it turns out to be AI-generated or a deepfake. Others have slammed the singer, with comments like, 'Can't believe my eyes,' 'I hope this is AI made,' and 'He kissed the last girl on the lips??'

One user wrote, 'Bhai ye kya hai?', Another user slammed him and commented, ''Such behaviour is actually disgusting and especially coming from such a big renowned person, it's horrifying and absolutely vile.''

With deepfake videos circulating widely, the authenticity of this clip remains questionable. However, Udit Narayan has yet to address the controversy surrounding his actions.