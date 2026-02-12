Udit Narayan's first wife alleges singer 'got her uterus removed without consent'

New Delhi: Famous Indian playback singer Udit Narayan's name has surfaced in yet another controversy and this time it's his first wife Ranjana who has filed a complaint against the singer, his two brothers, and his second wife of serious criminal offences.

Udit Narayan's first wife files complaint

Udit Narayan's first wife Ranjana filed a complaint at Women's Police Station in Bihar's Supaul. According to NDTV report, she registered a formal complaint and was accompanied by her advocate Karunakant Jha.

Udit Narayan's first wife alleges criminal conspiracy

Ranjana has alleged that her uterus was removed without her knowledge. In her complaint, she stated that it was done out of a criminal conspiracy and that she got to know about it only years later during a medical treatment.

Talking about her personal life, she alleged that the singer moved to Mumbai in 1985 for his musical career and it was during this time that she got to know through media reports that he had married another woman, Deepa Narayan. But, he continued to mislead her whenever she questioned him about it, she alleged.

She claimed that back in 1996, under the pretext of medical treatment, Udit Narayan, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took her to a major hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent or knowledge.

Ranjana alleged that Deepa Narayan was also present at the hospital at the time.

NDTV quoted Ranjana has saying while addressing the media, "You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women's Police Station. I deserve justice."

"When we went to the Women's Commission, they initially refused to accept our complaint. After we submitted a written application, it was accepted. But even today, he continues to deceive me. Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises again," she added.

"Nowadays, I am constantly unwell and need his support. But Udit Narayan is neither saying anything nor doing anything. He came to the village recently and left after making promises once again," she claimed.

She added, "The case is also going on in court. Udit ji appeared there, but till now he has done nothing."