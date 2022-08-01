New Delhi: Muslim fundamentalists have now started questioning the lyricists, singers, artists as well. The latest case is of the displeasure of Muslim fundamentalists against a famous singer of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

YouTube singer Farmani Naaz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district of UP, has come under controversy for singing a Shiv Bhajan. The Ulema of Deoband got angry about the Shiva hymn 'Har Har Shambhu' and said that Farmani should get away from it.

Naaz has launched the Shiv Bhajan 'Har-Har Shambhu...Shiva Mahadev' on YouTube in the month of Sawan. Millions of people have seen, heard it and are also loving it.

Fanatics have objected to this song of hers, while giving advice to Naaz, Deobandi Ulema said that no Shiva song should be sung in Islam, it is against Islam so Farmani should get away from it.

On this matter, Singer Farmani said that she is an artist, so he has to sing all kinds of songs. She said that an artist has no religion, so she sings devotional songs along with qawwali. Naaz made it clear that she does not care for the opposition of the Ulema or anyone else for this. She told the media that the artist does not perform her art by seeing Hindu-Muslim.