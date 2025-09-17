Advertisement
NASIM IRANI

Unbelievable! Iranian Make-Up Artist Leaves Netizens Stunned As She Transforms Into Kajol, Reel Goes Viral - Watch

Viral Video: Nasim Irani is a famous content creator/makeup artist. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Unbelievable! Iranian Make-Up Artist Leaves Netizens Stunned As She Transforms Into Kajol, Reel Goes Viral - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media is a place of surprises. While it does have its cons but surely, if used properly, the medium does benefit people by connecting them to the world. One such incident where a person's mind-blowing skills have been highlighted is of Iranian beauty influencer and makeup artist Nasim Irani. A reel of hers has hit the viral button on social media - all thanks to her exceptional makeup transformation into Bollywood actress Kajol.

Make-Up Artist's Viral Kajol Transformation

Well, if you love Reels on Instagram, you probably have already seen it many times. And the best part is that, she has used her skill and not any AI tool to get that jaw-dropping transformation right. Nasim Irani, a makeup artist and content creator recently dropped a clip on Instagram where she recreated Kajol's look from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. With Yeh Ladka Hai Allah song playing at he background, Nasim captioned the post, "Tried to turn into @kajol today... Did I succeed, or should I keep practising?"

We must say the results are fab. Netizens were stunned by her magical transformation and hailed her craft.

One user wrote: When you end up looking more like kajol than herself  amazing job!

Another one said: Wait how’s this even possible?  the talent though

One person wrote: Ok is this Ai ? Cause it scary ! Damn you’re so talented

One more user simply wrote: Unbelievable

Meet Nasim Irani

Nasim Irani is a famous content creator/makeup artist. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Kajol is not the only celebrity she has transformed herself into. Her magic has worked wonders as she perfectly nailed some other looks including that of Monica Belluci, Cardi B, nd Turkish actress Hande Erçel among others.

