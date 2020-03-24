Under isolation, Mouni Roy turns chef, treats herself to sumptuous dishes

New Delhi: Pasta, pizza, pav bhaji – actress Mouni Roy is relishing these sumptuous dishes during the quarantine break, making us very, very jealous. In a series of Instagram posts, Mouni revealed that she has taken the cooking route to keep herself busy at home. On Day 1 in the kitchen, the Bollywood diva cooked pasta in pesto and mushroom sauce, ravioli, truffle mashed potatoes, garlic bread, salad and Moroccan spiced salmon. She is being helped by her family members and here’s how the dish turned out to be.

Next, she binged on pizza. Right from making the dough to the toppings, Mouni did it all by herself. “Homebound, so different pizzas for all our taste buds. #VeggiePizzasForDinnerFromTheDough,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Ad, recently it was time to try some Maharashtrian delicacy. Hence, she cooked pav bhaji. Sharing her experience of cooking and spending time with her family, Mouni scribbled a lengthy note along with the post and wrote, “Someone once said practice before you can preach, as you can see it’s been a while being self quarantined am trying to find ways to be productive, use my time wisely to spend time with the humans I adore, practice patience and love, pray & meditate for an hour everyday at least; acquired a newfound interest in cooking (dunno how long that’ll last) which I am trying to participate in everyday (& not eat everything at once).”

She also revealed that she is utilizing her time painting and expressed gratitude to all coronavirus fighters.

Meanwhile, Mouni is also enjoying the farm life back home.

On the work front, Mouni, last seen in 'Made In China', has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in the line-up.