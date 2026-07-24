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'Unhe haq hai': Shahid Kapoor supports students' protest, raises concerns over education system

Shahid Kapoor voiced support for students protesting against the NEET paper leak, questioning what happens when youth lose trust in the education system. He emphasised that students have the right to raise concerns about their future as protests demanding reforms grow across the country.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
'Unhe haq hai': Shahid Kapoor supports students' protest, raises concerns over education system
Image Credit: Instagram (@shahidkapoor)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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