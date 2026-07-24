/'Unhe haq hai': Shahid Kapoor supports students' protest, raises concerns over education system

Actor Shahid Kapoor has come out in support of students protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak issue. Through a thoughtful social media post, he raised important questions about the growing gap between India’s youth and the education system, highlighting the need to rebuild trust.
In his Instagram post, Shahid Kapoor shared a strong message about the current situation. He questioned what would happen if the very students for whom the education system is designed began to lose faith in it.
He wrote that students spend years of their lives preparing for exams and answering questions to secure their future. Therefore, they have every right to ask questions about that future.
In his post, he expressed, “What will happen if the very youth that the education system is made for doesn't believe in it anymore?” He also added that the system exists for students, so it is their right to question it.
Shahid further said that students dedicate years to writing answers in exams, and now when they are raising questions about their future, they deserve to be heard.
He emphasised that just as students work hard every year for their future, their concerns about that future are valid. According to him, the youth of the country deserve trust and belief from the system.
The protests began after the NEET 2026 paper leak and have now spread across multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Patna. What started as a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has turned into a nationwide movement.
Students are demanding transparency in the examination system, stricter action against paper leaks, reforms in the education system, compensation for affected candidates, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement reached a major point during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held on July 20 in Delhi. Thousands of students gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament. The situation became tense when police stopped the march, leading to clashes.
Shahid Kapoor’s message highlights a larger concern about the future of education in India. As protests continue, the focus remains on ensuring fairness, transparency, and trust in the system so that students feel confident about their future.
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