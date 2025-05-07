‘Unhone Kaha Tha Modi Ko Bata Dena’: Kangana Ranaut Lauds Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: After India launched overnight strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s execution of Operation Sindoor.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament, joined the list of celebrities saluting the armed forces for their valour.

The actress-turned-politician wrote, “Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya” (They said to tell Modi, and Modi has now replied).

In another post, Kangana wrote, “Jo hamari raksha karte hain, Ishwar unki raksha kare. Wishing our forces safety and success.”

Other celebrities, including Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty, also expressed their support.

On May 7, India struck multiple terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.