Uorfi Javed Defends Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia; ‘They Don’t Deserve To Go In Jail’

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed has spoken out in defense of stand-up comedian Samay Raina amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress and social media personality addressed the outrage, particularly the calls for legal action against Samay and others involved in the matter.

In her statement, Uorfi expressed her disagreement with the demand for jail time, writing: “You don’t like certain people, you don’t like the things they do or say, but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don’t know. Samay is a friend, I have his back, but even the rest of the people on the panel—what they said was distasteful, yes, but I don’t think they deserve to go to jail for that.”

Uorfi had previously appeared as a guest on India’s Got Latent, a show headlined by Samay Raina. However, she walked out of the episode after some contestants made inappropriate remarks about her in front of the entire panel. At the time, she had clarified that her issue was not with Samay but with the contestants themselves.

Addressing this incident in her latest post, Uorfi reiterated that she holds no resentment towards Samay. She wrote: “Also, in no way do I blame @maisamayhoon! He is a friend, I’m talking about the contestants! The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has been nothing but nice to me since then.”

Samay Raina had also appeared on Uorfi’s show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which was released last year, further highlighting their professional rapport.

Public Backlash & Ongoing Debate

Samay Raina has been under fire for a controversial joke made on India’s Got Latent, with many calling his comments inappropriate and offensive. The backlash has led to discussions about the boundaries of comedy and the extent to which public figures should be held accountable for their words.

While Uorfi agrees that some of the remarks made on the show were in poor taste, she believes that legal action is an extreme response. Her statement has added another layer to the debate, with some agreeing with her stance on free speech while others continue to criticize the comedian’s actions.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen whether further action will be taken against Samay Raina and others involved. Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed’s vocal support for her friend has sparked mixed reactions across social media.