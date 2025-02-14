Uorfi Javed Gets Engaged To A Mystery Man? Fact Check Reveals 'Roka Ya Dhoka'

New Delhi: Internet sensation and actress Uorfi Javed is a headline maker and she did it yet again! Recently, viral pictures of her engagement broke the social media platforms, with many speculating who the mystery man could be. Fans flooded the comments section and even congratulated the star. But has she really gotten engaged in the Valentine week?

Uorfi Javed Engaged? Fact Check

Well, turns out the viral photo of her with the ring and the mystery guy is from their new show Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar. Yes! that's right. The pap-favourite celeb has got taken the plunge yet. Hosted by Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral, the show will see 10 singles put through various tasks to test the three Cs – 'compatibility, compromise, and communication', reportedly.

The makers dropped a promo of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka on Instagram on Thursday. Take a look:

On the professional front, Uorfi was seen in a show called 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar', a 9-episode series on Prime Video that gave fans an unfiltered look into her vibrant and unconventional life.