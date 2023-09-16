trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663103
Uorfi Javed Goes Topless For Dinner Outing, Her Bold Net Dress Creates A Stir Online

Uorfi's new look is creating havoc on social media and netizens are trying to figure out what to call it. Urfi's net dress is covering her modesty with sequence but her outfit will still be called topless.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets popped a lot. Today, the starlet is making headlines for her bold outfit as she stepped out wearing a blue net dress, in which she was neither wearing a top nor a bralette. 

Uorfi's new look is creating havoc on social media and netizens are trying to figure out what to call it. Urfi's net dress is covering her modesty with sequence but her outfit will still be called topless. It is backless from the back and has blue shorts attached to the bottom. 


Uorfi can be seen saying to the paps that whatever she wears, becomes fashion but netizens do not agree. One wrote, "Didi bhayankar galat fehmi me ji Rahi hai," "Idiot," commented another one. A third user wrote, "Pap's talks are more entertaining than her"

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. Many Bollywood celebs have talked about her outfits and recently, the Diva Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy.'

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. 

