New Delhi: Television personality and fashion figure Uorfi Javed made her international red carpet debut at the inaugural Pink Ball hosted at the British Museum. The high-profile event, modelled after New York’s Met Gala, brought together global icons from fashion, film, and the arts.

The ball was co-chaired by Isha Ambani, alongside prominent international figures including Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Miuccia Prada, and Edward Enninful. Indian representatives on the committee included actor Sonam Kapoor, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Uorfi attended the event wearing a custom creation by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble featured a deconstructed zardozi jacket with intricate embroidery, gold beaded tassels, and a voluminous pink skirt, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary edge.

Uorfi Reflects on Her Journey

Speaking about the occasion, Uorfi shared, “I’m immensely honoured to be a part of The Pink Ball at the British Museum - to join some of the incredible artists, designers, collectors and cultural figures from around the world. And I’m overjoyed to wear this stunning creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The deep colours and intricate details blend Indian heritage and craftsmanship just perfectly. It's a celebration of its own!”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I hail from Lucknow, and I want to remind every girl not to give up on your dreams, irrespective of the place you come from. It’s not just me who went to the British Museum; it was everyone who stood strong with me during my highs and lows - this moment is for all of us. The world will take notice of you and appreciate you if you keep trying."

Once known for her unconventional fashion choices in Mumbai’s street-style scene, Uorfi's appearance at a global platform like The Pink Ball marks a new chapter in her evolving career.