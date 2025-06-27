Uorfi Javed Opens Up About The Challenges Of Doing Reality Show The Traitors, Says 'Easy To Judge But...'

New Delhi: For the past few weeks, Uorfi Javed has been creating headlines with her stints in 'The Traitors'. What is portrayed through the screens is way much different than what the contestants go through while shooting. Shedding light on this aspect, Uorfi took to her social media handle to share the challenges of doing a reality show.

Uorfi shared a picture with her co-contestants from The Traitors and accompanied the same with a deep note. She wrote, 'During a reality show what people don’t understand, that it looks easy from the outside. Inside it’s a different story, emotions are high.

Talking about the unseen side of doing a reality show, she further added that it often takes a toll on one's mental health and personal life, 'You see 1 hour, we spend 24 hours without phone or any contact from the outside world. It ain’t as easy as it looks for everyone. Easy to judge but difficult to understand even for people inside. We also don’t understand.'

With each passing day in The Traitors, Uorfi Javed has maintained momentum of keeping the palace heated up with debates, mind games, and loads of twists.

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International.

With the drama heating up with each episode, Uorfi is also winning hearts for her no-nonsense aura, and giving befitting replies to disrespect.

The Traitors is streaming on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm.