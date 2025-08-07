Advertisement
UORFI JAVED BOYFRIEND

Uorfi Javed Reveals Love Story With Delhi-Based Boyfriend For Whom She Flies Every Weekend: ‘Mene Shaadi Tudwa Di Uski’

Social media sensation Urfi Javed recently confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Delhi. She also opened up saying he is not from the entertainment industry and prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uorfi Javed Reveals Love Story With Delhi-Based Boyfriend For Whom She Flies Every Weekend: 'Mene Shaadi Tudwa Di Uski'

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, who often grabs headlines for her bold fashion choices, has now made news for something more personal , her love life. The social media star recently revealed she is in a relationship, and no, she’s not single anymore! Uorfi shared that she is dating a man from Delhi.

In a candid chat with Mashable India, Uorfi opened up about her long-distance relationship with a shy Delhi-based boyfriend who prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Uorfi on Her Delhi-Based Boyfriend

Uorfi revealed she takes a flight almost every weekend to meet him.

In the interview, she said, “Vo yaha ka nahi hai, vo Delhi ka hai. My boyfriend is 6'4". Kitna hi long distance hai, 2 ghante ki hi flight hoti hai. Every weekend I am there. Vaha par paps agye toh vo bhaag jayega.”

(He’s not from here, he’s from Delhi. My boyfriend is 6'4". No matter how long-distance it is, it’s just a two-hour flight. I’m there every weekend. If the paps show up, he’ll run away.)

She added that her boyfriend is extremely shy and doesn’t enjoy social media attention. "He doesn't like all this. He is very shy, has zero posts on Instagram, his digital footprint is nothing and mine is massive."

How Uorfi Met Her Boyfriend

Their first meeting, Uorfi said, was purely coincidental. Interestingly, he was being considered for an arranged marriage at the time. “We just happened to be at the same place at the same time,” she shared.
She then cheekily added, “Mene shaadi tudwa di uski.” (I ended that marriage prospect.)
She clarified that the match wasn’t finalized he had only gone to meet the prospective bride.

On the Professional Front

On the work front, Uorfi recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video original reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. She won the show alongside poker player Nikita Luther.

She has also featured in popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bepannaah, among others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

