Uorfi Javed Reveals Why She Skipped Cannes 2025 And Took A Step Back From Spotlight

New Delhi: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has been keeping a noticeably low profile in recent months, despite being set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. In a heartfelt post on social media, Uorfi revealed that her plans to attend were halted after her visa application was rejected.

The popular influencer opened up about her recent struggles, including personal setbacks and professional challenges, which contributed to her time away from the public eye.

“I haven’t been uploading anything or been seen anywhere because I was going through a phase. My business didn’t work, I tried a bunch of other different things—only to face rejections,” she wrote.

Uorfi also shared that she and her team were working on creative outfit ideas for Cannes before learning that her visa had been denied.

“Got an opportunity to go to Cannes, but as fate would have it, my visa got rejected. Was working on a few crazy outfit ideas—my team and I were very disheartened. I’m sure a lot of you guys must be going through rejections yourselves, and I would love to know your stories. After rejections, feeling dejected and crying over it is normal, in fact, healthy. Even I cry. But what happens after? Every rejection is an opportunity if you look carefully. After so many rejections in life, I ain’t stopping—and neither should you,” she added.

She encouraged her followers to share their own experiences with rejection, aiming to foster a sense of solidarity and support.

“I’m sure a lot of you guys must be going through rejections yourself, and I would love to know your stories. Let’s support and uplift each other.”

Concluding her post, Uorfi emphasised resilience:“Every rejection is an opportunity if you look carefully. After so many rejections in life, I am not stopping—and neither should you.”

The Bigg Boss fame actress is well-known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, which often make headlines.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is set to feature several notable Indian celebrities, including Urvashi Rautela, Anupam Kher, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sharmila Tagore.