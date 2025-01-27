Uorfi Javed Shares Life Update: 'Was Going To Start My Brand, Co-Founder Backed Out Last Minute...'

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, known for speaking her heart out, was last seen in the television series 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'. The series not only carried entertainment and drama but also showcased a glimpse of Uorfi Javed's real life. Recently, in a heartwrenching turn of events, Uorfi opened up about donning the hat of an entrepreneur and launching her brand, however, she failed to do so. Taking it to her social media handle, the sensation shared her experience of struggling to launch a brand, the challenges of entrepreneurship, being disheartened, and staying away from the limelight.

Uorf Javed shared, "A little update for everyone who has seen my show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar', I was going to start my brand. Found a co-founder, everything was looking good but it's what they say, when things are too good to be true, they are too good to be true. After signing the dots, the co-founder backed out last moment saying the board doesn't agree with the terms. Because of this I've been kinda ummm upset, that's the reason ya'll don't see me much."

She added, "I feel kinda stuck. Let's see where it goes from here but now there is no brand. Anyone whose seen the show knows how much that meant to me! There are few other things also which went wrong at the same time. I'm in a situation where things aren't where they should be."

As soon as Uorfi Javed shared her experience, several users came out in support and dropped comments on the post. One user wrote, "stay strong, take some time, and then strt again." Another user wrote, "It'd okay @urf7i everything happens for a reason and Infact for a good reason... God is saving you and giving you hints so take it positively, you may not realise it now but there's something better than this in store for you."

Several users extending their support and trust towards Uorfi Javed shed light on her extensive fanbase and broadening appeal.

Uorfi Javed has always grabbed the spotlight for her bold persona. Be it standing for herself, sharing thought-provoking opinions, or even making unapologetic fashion statements, Uorfi Javed has rightfully broken the norms of conventionality and refuses to fit in a mould.

With her quirkiness and out-there personality, Uorfi Javed is creating her own niche, and is inspiring many to follow suit!