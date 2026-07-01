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Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya Temple days after denying religious conversion rumours

Just days after denying claims of converting to Hinduism, Uorfi Javed shared photos from her visit to Guwahati's Kamakhya Devi temple, dressed traditionally with vermilion on her forehead. The visit follows a heated social media exchange where she denied changing her name or religion.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya Temple days after denying religious conversion rumours
Image Credit: Uorfi Javed, Instagram

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