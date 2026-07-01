Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya Temple days after denying religious conversion rumours

The visit comes on the heels of a controversy sparked by a content creator who claimed Uorfi had embraced Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj, while also taking jabs at her fashion choices and public image. Uorfi wasted no time shutting the claims down via her Instagram Stories, stating firmly that she hadn't changed her name or religion, and clarifying that she doesn't subscribe to any religion at all. She also called out the lack of fact-checking behind the viral claims.