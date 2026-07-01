Uorfi Javed visits Kamakhya Temple days after denying religious conversion rumours

Uorfi Javed is back in the headlines, this time for a spiritual outing rather than her usual bold fashion statements. Days after publicly denying rumours that she'd converted to Hinduism, the social media personality and actor shared glimpses of her visit to the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati.
Taking to Instagram, Uorfi posted a series of photos dressed in traditional attire, hands folded and vermilion adorning her forehead. Her caption was simple: "Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati."
Netizens were quick to shower praise on her. One user said, "Sanskari urfiii." Another said, "God bless you." One user said, "Jai maa kamakhya."
The visit comes on the heels of a controversy sparked by a content creator who claimed Uorfi had embraced Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj, while also taking jabs at her fashion choices and public image. Uorfi wasted no time shutting the claims down via her Instagram Stories, stating firmly that she hadn't changed her name or religion, and clarifying that she doesn't subscribe to any religion at all. She also called out the lack of fact-checking behind the viral claims.
The drama didn't stop there. Uorfi later shared screenshots of messages she said the same creator sent her after she pushed back publicly, messages she described as too disturbing to post in full. She added that the video in question was eventually taken down, after which the creator blocked her.
This isn't Uorfi's first temple run-in with the spotlight, either. Last year, she made news for climbing the steep staircase of Mumbai's Babulnath Temple on her knees as a mark of devotion.
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