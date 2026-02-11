Advertisement
SHREYAS TALPADE

UP Police files case against Shreyas Talpade, 12 others in alleged investment fraud case

Shreyas Talpade is a well-known actor, director, and producer who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films.

|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Source: ANI
UP Police files case against Shreyas Talpade, 12 others in alleged investment fraud casePic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Bhogaon police have registered a case against film actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, in an alleged investment scam.

The case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station after a resident of Mohalla Mishrana accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.

According to the complaint, Talpade, along with his associates, allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the guise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana, in the town.

Following a court order, the police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

Shreyas Talpade is a well-known actor, director, and producer who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films. He became popular after his role in Iqbal in 2005 and later appeared in comedy films like 'Om Shanti Om' and the 'Golmaal' series.

He was last seen in the film 'Azad Bharat,' where he played the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 

