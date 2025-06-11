Upasana Kamineni Konidela Extends Support To Breast Cancer Awareness Drive As Campaign Ambassador, Says 'We Have To Not Only Treat Illness But To Anticipate It...'

New Delhi: The campaign will be held in 24 cities across the nation, with Apollo Foundation as the implementation agency.

The purpose of this CSR campaign is to spread awareness of breast cancer and motivate women to take charge of their health.

FUJIFILM India, a leader in healthcare technology, has launched its latest CSR campaign, ‘Find It Early, Fight It Early’, in the presence of Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR, Apollo Hospitals. The initiative is focused on generating awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, particularly in underserved regions where conversations around women's health are attached to stigma.

This awareness campaign will be implemented across 24 cities, aiming to reach over 1.5 lakh women through structured community engagement, health risk assessments, and sensitization efforts led by trained field educators. The program is being implemented by the Apollo Foundation and reflects FUJIFILM India’s commitment to building a more informed and health-aware society.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among Indian women. As per the National Cancer Registry Program by ICMR, it accounts for approximately 14% of all cancers diagnosed among women, with 1 in 29 women at risk of developing the disease in her lifetime. Unfortunately, most cases are detected at advanced stages due to stigma, limited awareness, and lack of access to timely care. ‘Find It Early, Fight It Early’ is designed to address these challenges by making reliable, culturally sensitive information available at the community level. By facilitating respectful, open conversations through on-ground workshops and awareness sessions, the initiative encourages women to become more proactive in their health journeys, enabling them to recognize early symptoms, understand self-examination techniques, and seek timely medical consultation.

Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR, Apollo Hospitals, said “As healthcare leaders, we have a responsibility to not only treat illness but to anticipate it through awareness, education, and access. Breast cancer continues to claim lives because too many women lack the information and resources needed to act early. This CSR initiative by FUJIFILM India reflects a deeper understanding of that reality. Our support is grounded in a shared commitment, to take meaningful action where it matters most and ensure that awareness reaches the women who need it before it's too late.”

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, added, " At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. With ‘Find It Early, Fight It Early,’ breast cancer awareness CSR Campaign, we aim to extend the reach of breast cancer awareness and are committed to advancing early diagnosis so that many lives can be saved.”

Through its CSR efforts, FUJIFILM India continues to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible by addressing unmet medical needs, promoting early disease detection, and enabling preventive care through education. ‘Find It Early, Fight It Early’ is in line with the FUJIFILM Group’s Sustainable Value 2030 Plan, which prioritizes health equity and support for underrepresented populations.

The initiative reflects the company’s group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’ by creating impact where it is needed most. Whether in a remote town or a dense urban neighborhood, FUJIFILM India believes every woman deserves the opportunity to know her health, protect it, and take charge of her overall wellbeing.

