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  • /Upasana Singh alleges Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row

Upasana Singh alleges Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row

The Ranveer Singh vs Don 3 exit episode had earlier created a separate disagreement between CINTAA and FWICE.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Upasana Singh alleges Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Upasana Singh alleges Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row
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