/Upasana Singh alleges Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row

She added, “Whatever I said was published in all the media. It became so viral, and the industry lauded me for supporting Ranveer. I told them that he was a ‘Dhurandhar’ who helped the industry get back on track and revive it, but they did not like it. Poonam asked me for a complete explanation of how I went there. ‘How can you do this?’, I was asked and was given a show-cause notice.”