New Delhi: The OTT star Urfi Javed has managed to pull the attention of netizens yet again with her bizarre and out-of-box dressing. Only this time, she has posed topless, covering her breasts with hair extensions. Yes, well, you read it quite right!

URFI JAVED GOES TOPLESS

The Bigg Boss OTT fame star concealed her breasts with long hair extensions looking like Cousin Itt from The Addams Family. Nothing really holds her back from doing what she likes to do - wear unusual stuff and pose for shutterbugs.

However, this did upset a few internet users who dropped nasty comments on the timeline. While others appreciated her bold and brazen side too. Take a look:

URFI JAVED'S BOLD ROPE VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

URFI JAVED'S WORK

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.