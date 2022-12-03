Urfi Javed covers modesty with red tape, DITCHES clothes yet again in new video - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed, who is known for her out-of-box fashion ideas, has once again ditched her clothes. She dropped a new video covering her modesty with red tape and posing in a semi-nude video. Many commented on her timeline, trolling her for such bold and brazen style but Urfi being herself never really gets bogged down by any of the negative publicity.

Urfi, or Uorfi (as her IG says) took to Instagram and wrote: Caught In a web ! Hair @manishamhatre_29 @sk_.click Concept - meeee Make up meeee. Going by her caption, the bold concept of this shoot is by the star herself and she has also styled it on her own.

A few days back, she shared a video where Urfi replaced clothes with champagne glasses. The brazen avatar shocked netizens and needless to say that she got a lot of attention on social media.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. She partied with Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora on her birthday bash some time back and the inside videos from the bash went viral on social media.