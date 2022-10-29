Urfi Javed drops another topless video, indirectly slams 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey and other trolls- WATCH

New Delhi: Social media sensation Urfi Javed has surprised people every time with her unique fashion sense. She gets trolled due to her bold outfits but it is also a fact that keeping people's words aside, she only focuses on herself and creates panic on the internet. The starlet shared her new look on social media, in which she is seen wearing a sleeve, only a sleeve.

Urfi Javed shared a new video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen grooving nude while wearing just a sleeve made of black shimmery cloth in only one hand. She can be seen hiding the other part of her body with her hand while flaunting her curves.

Urfi's caption for this video is a befitting reply to the trolls. She wrote, "Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine. Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there - You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business."

Earlier, 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey called Urfi's outfit choices 'ghastly' to which the actress has given a loud answer to though this post.

On the work front, Urfi Jaaved was recently seen in the music video of the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was released on the 11th of October and ever since has been viewed by more than eight million people.