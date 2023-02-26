Urfi Javed Goes Topless, Covers Modesty With Heart-Shaped Stickers, Drops Video

New Delhi: Known for her bizarre sartorial choice and unorthodox attitude, internet sensation Urfi Javed has been hogging attention from all corners for a while. The actor-model and Bigg Boss fame hit headlines as she collaborated with a magazine for a bold photoshoot. The girl managed to turn heads with her completely different avatar - her hair coloured pink and her eyebrows bleached. And while her fans were still trying to get over her pictures from her 'Dirty' photoshoot, Urfi, on Sunday, took to social media and dropped a new look of her and once again proved that she has no qualms in showcasing her daring personality through her choice of outfits.

Urfi donned a denim-over-denim look and bared it all with her barely-there top. She left nothing for imagination as her top only managed to cover her sleeves while she hid her modesty with a heart and star-shaped chain accessory. Well, Urfi is no stranger when it comes to making bold fashion statements and her fans do not expect anything less from her. The actor has been hailed by several celebrities including Ranveer Singh for her experimental clothing.

Take a look at her latest video:

Urfi Javed is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her unusual and unorthodox outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing.On Saturday, the actor turned out on the streets of Mumbai in another weird outfit, which she teamed up with a pair of shorts.

Meanwhile, she is speculated to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. However, there is no confirmation of the same. She was recently seen in the reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'.