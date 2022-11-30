topStoriesenglish
Urfi Javed goes topless again as she poses in front of a canvas, says, ‘They Mad, They Still Nameless’- Watch

Urfi Javed posted a new video in which she went backless again. A canvas was kept in front of her which read, 'They Mad, They Still Nameless'.

Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one such celebrity who always stays on top of the news for her unique clothes and dressing sense. Not just this, the bold actress also keeps shutting down the trolls who question her clothes and style. From wearing a dress made of wires and bandages to cotton candy, the actress has experimented with all unique kinds of fashion sense. 

In a new video, the actress went backless again but this time there was a canvas kept in front of her in which it was written ‘They Mad, They Still Nameless’. The video was captioned it as, “What’s written on the canvas?” Human palms which looked quite spooky were printed on her pants.

Fans of the actress started posting heart and fire emojis as soon as she dropped the picture. The post went viral on social media as soon as she shared it.  

See Urfi Javed's backless video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed often gets trolled for her unusual dressing sense. Recently, Urfi engaged in a spat with author Chetan Bhagat who said that the youth of the country is getting distracted as they are seeing their photos and videos in bed.  

“Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women`s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat.” 

Later, Chetan had clarified the statement with a tweet saying, “I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that`s not ok! So, they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course.” 

