Urfi Javed goes topless again, hides her modesty with blue wings, gets trolled again

NEW DELHI: Internet sensation Urfi Javed who has been facing a police inquiry in connection with a complaint lodged against her by BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for 'indulging in nudity publicly', seems to be in no mood to stop. The actress and social media influencer once again went complete topless and hid her modesty with furry wings. She completed her look with a blue wrap-around high-slit skirt and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Describing the post, she dropped two wings emojis. While she didn't mention anyone in her post, it appeared that she attempted to give it back to those who have been slamming her for wearing provocative clothes in the public.

The former Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant was asked to appear before the Mumbai police for questioning at the Amboli police station. For the unversed, Urfi too had filed a counter-complaint against BJP's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha chief Chitra Wagh for her alleged remarks on her alleged 'revealing dressing sense while in public'. Wagh had in the recent past repeatedly slammed Urfi for her dressing sense and 'promoting vulgarity' and also asked the women's commission to take note and act.

"Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Urfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh had tweeted recently in Marathi.

On Friday, Urfi Javed's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the OTT star has complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain.

Urfi Javed has recently broken her silence on her fashion sense and said that 'she is allergic to clothes'. Taking to Instagram, she had dropped a photo in which she could be seen showing her legs filled with boils. "Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post. Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes."

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was last seen on reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.