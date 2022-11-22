Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS yet again, replaces clothes with champagne glasses in latest brazen video - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT star and fashion influencer Urfi Javed (also usee Uorfi) is known for her bizarre clothing. After ditching traditional looks a couple of times, she replaces clothes with champagne glasses in her latest video post. The brazen avatar is surely a shocking one and many commented on her timeline as well.

Urfi's video post grabbed a lot of attention. A few days back, the star has already pushed all boundaries wearing a mobile phone hanging in a bralette form over a jacket and pants. And she captioned her video post: Fully Charged!!

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

She recently partied with Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora on her birthday bash and the inside videos from the bash went viral on social media.