Urfi Javed hides her modesty with breakfast plate and juice glass in new video; 'irked' netizens post NASTY comments - Watch

New Delhi: The very controversial and fashion-forward Urfi Javed has once again surprised her fans with a bold and brazen video. She ditched her top and shared a 'breakfast' video covering her modesty with a plat and juice glass. Netizens commented on her video post and had 'shocking' reactions to it.

Urfi can be seen holding a plate with pancakes in one hand and a juice glass in another hand. Bigg Boss OTT fame can be seen posing topless and wore a black figure-hugging skirt. She donned a statement necklace while sitting on a couch. Check out the video here:

Recently, a man was also arrested for giving rape and life threats to her.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.