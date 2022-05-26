हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed recalls how her relatives cut her 'dresses with scissors' saying it shows cleavage and were sleeveless!

URFI JAVED'S DARK PAST: Recalling a harrowing incident when some relatives came home with her father to 'inspect her clothes', Urfi narrated how they cut her dresses.

Urfi Javed recalls how her relatives cut her &#039;dresses with scissors&#039; saying it shows cleavage and were sleeveless!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has today become a pap-favourite celebrity. Her pictures and bold avatar often grab attention, breaking the internet within minutes. Urfi in her latest interview thanked the paparazzi for clicking her on most occasions and she also recalled the time when her father along with a few relatives cut her dresses for being too bold.

URFI JAVED THANKS PAPS

Urfi, in a chat with Indianexpress.com, thanked the paps for taking her photos, "I give them all the credit. When I get married, they would be the chief guest," she said. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star also reacted to the rumour that she pays paparazzos to post her pictures. "People question you all the time. Main marr bhi jaun even then they will point fingers at me. I really don’t bother about such talks. They were the ones who had earlier said I have no money to buy a flight ticket," she quipped.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recalling a harrowing incident when some relatives came home with her father to 'inspect her clothes', Urfi narrated how they cut her dresses. "I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me," she said.

URFI JAVED'S POPULARITY

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 

 

