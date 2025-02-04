Urfi Javed Says She Will Never Marry A Muslim Man Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Urfi Javed, known for her bold personality and unfiltered opinions, has once again made headlines with her candid statements about religion, marriage, and societal expectations. In herrecent interview the social media sensation opened up about her stance on Islam, the criticism she faces, and her decision to never marry a Muslim man.

Urfi, who often finds herself at the centre of controversy, shared that most of the backlash she receives comes from within her own community. “I am a Muslim girl, but most of the hate I get comes from Muslim men who believe women should behave a certain way. They want to control women, which is why I don’t believe in Islam,” she stated to India Today.

She also addressed how religious norms often restrict women’s choices, something she refuses to abide by. “I don’t follow any religion, so it doesn’t matter to me who I love. We can marry whoever we want,” Urfi added, making it clear that faith would not dictate her personal life.

When asked about marriage, Urfi bluntly stated that she would never marry a Muslim man. While she didn’t elaborate further, her stance seems to stem from her belief in individual freedom and the desire to avoid societal restrictions often imposed on women.

Despite her personal detachment from religion, Urfi shared that her family has always respected her choices. “My mother is very religious, but she never forced Islam on me. My siblings follow Islam, but she allowed me to make my own decisions,” she revealed.

Urfi also reflected on her childhood and the struggles she faced due to her conservative upbringing. “My father was very strict and controlling. When I was 17, he left us, and my mother took care of everything,” she shared.

Interestingly, Urfi revealed that she has recently started reading the Bhagavad Gita to explore other philosophies. “I want to learn more about Hinduism,” she said, suggesting that her spiritual journey is still evolving.

Urfi has always been unapologetic about her choices, whether it’s her fashion, opinions, or personal beliefs. While her statements might invite further criticism, she remains steadfast in her belief that every individual should have the right to live life on their own terms.

With her fearless attitude and refusal to conform, Urfi continues to challenge societal norms, making her one of the most talked-about personalities today.