Urfi Javed shocks again, goes topless and covers her modesty with heavy ornaments, watch video

NEW DELHI: Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who often grabs the limelight for her weird fashion choice, once again attracted eyeballs after she ditched her top for her latest outing. The popular influencer had stepped out for a dinner date with a friend in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday night. She once again flaunted her bold-glamorous avatar and covered her modesty with heavy jewelleries.

She completed her look with a lack blazer and a mini back skirt. She styled her hair in curls. Well, Urfi knows how to keep the temperature soaring with her sizzling appearance and she didn't fail this time. Take a look at her latest appearance below:

Netizens trolled her mercilessly and demanded that some action is taken against her.

"Public wants to know what kind of fashion she is promoting bcz literally we can't find any of the dresses in the market wore by her"

"High time… some action needs to be taken.. she’s too far gone."

"She's going further and further...and doing more and more and the reason is the attention you're giving her...stop giving her this unnecessary attention"

"Bhai yeh bandi ko kisi bhi movie erotic scenes mil jayegi"

"Aur logo ko deepika ke bikini se problem hain kaha agaye hum"

Other than her bizarre dressing sense, Urfi Javed often hits the headlines for her bold statements. She recently spoke on the controversy around actres Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and said that her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan cannot be held accountable for her death. Urfi posted a lengthy essay on her Instagram account in which she counselled women against sacrificing their lives for others.

Urfi Javed stated her opinion on Tunisha's situation saying ‘Although he may be in error and may have had an affair with her, he cannot be held responsible for her passing. If someone doesn't want to stay with you, you can't make them.

Recently, a man was also arrested for giving rape and life threats to her.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.