Urfi Javed SHUTS haters with Goddess Kali pic, reacts to her topless video on Diwali

New Delhi: The controversial Bigg Boss OTT fame star Urfi Javed is more often than not in news for her bizarre fashion choices. So it comes as no surprise that she irked a few netizens with her yet another topless video. Wishing her fans a 'Happy Diwali', Urfi posed topless, covering her modesty with her palms. Many commented on how she should not be posting such stuff on festivals, trying to school her on Indian culture.

URFI JAVED POSTS GODDESS KALI PICTURE

But Urfi being Urfi, she clapped back at haters with an even stronger message. She posted an image of Goddess Kali, and shut her trolls. Urfi sharply reacted to the criticism and wrote on her Instagram story, "For those saying I'm destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women's body was never ever sexualised in Indian culture, it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women, their bodies. We used to respect, gear women. Also those who want to learn, I'm happy to teach y'all! Cause I did my homework unlike half of you mofos out there."

In the video, Urfi can be seen gorging on a laddoo while covering her modesty with the palm of her other hand. Some tried to troll her on social media:

She recently recreated an outfit which was worn by international model Bella Hadid at Cannes 2022.

Her out-of-box ideas and DIY outfit experiments have hogged all the attention and made her a famous name on social media. Urfi has recently seen slaying in a music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.'

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.