New Delhi: OTT fame star Urfi Javed who shot to fame with her out-of-box outfit ideas is a pap-favourite celebrity for sure. Not only do we see her photos and videos almost regularly without a fail but also does she never manage to surprise netizens with her bold outfits.

This time she stepped out in a 'barely there' yellow dupatta cut-out dress. She kept her long hair extensions intact and looked, well, quite confident in pulling off a risque dress. While some netizens hailed her look, others called for a 'boycott'. Check it out here:

She even distributed burgers to the paps on duty.

URFI JAVED GOES TOPLESS

A few days back, Urfi shocked her fans by posing topless. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star concealed her breasts with long hair extensions looking like Cousin Itt from The Addams Family.

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.