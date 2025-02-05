Mumbai: Urfi Javed, known for her unfiltered opinions, has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding veteran singer Udit Narayan. When asked about the incident where the singer was seen kissing a female fan, Urfi responded in her signature sarcastic style, saying, “He is 69, unko age hi waisa hai”. Her comment, made during an interaction with Instant Bollywood, has now gone viral.

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing Udit Narayan kissing a fan, sparking debates online. Defending himself, the singer told Hindustan Times, “Fans can be so passionate. But we are not like that; we are decent people. Some people express their love in this way. What’s the point of making a big deal out of it? Fans feel like they are getting a chance to meet us—some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… this is all part of their devotion. It shouldn’t be given so much attention.”

Urfi’s remark has added fuel to the discussion, with netizens reacting to her statement in different ways. While some found it amusing, others criticized her for making light of the controversy. As always, Urfi remains unfazed by the backlash, continuing to make headlines with her bold takes.