NEW DELHI: Actress-model Urfi Javed has been a total sensation ever since she appared as one of the contestants on reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress managed to hog all the attention in the house with her stint and became famous overnight. Urfi has since then managed to stay in the news for her bold dressing sense and stunning display of affection. She is also a fashionista, though controversial, and loves to go over the top with her style statement.

Meanwhile, joining the 'naked photoshoot' trend, Urfi Javed took to Instagram on Sunday and dropped a video of herself, where she can be seen lying in a bed of roses, wearing nothing. The actress wears a big smile on her face whereas flower petals are carefully placed on her body.

Take a look at her latest video below:

Soon after she dropped the video, netizens started to draw comparison with her to Ranveer Singh. The 'Padmavat' actor only recently broke in the internet with his nude photoshoot. Some of them also recalled how Ranveer Singh was all praise for Urfi Javed and called her quite the fashion icon when he appeared as a guest on 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

The popular social media celebrity was seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and ever since has been making to headlines for her fearless attitude. Be it her take on clothing or her faith in her religion, Urfi Javed has never shied away from expressing her views. Her unique style has also garnered apprciation from celebrities, including the likes of Ranveer Singh.

She enjoys massive popularity on social media and often teases her fans with her picture and videos.

Only recently, she had dropped another video, where she is seen dressed up in a bright pink, made of yarn, which she teamed with blue denim.

Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre sense of fashion in the industry. Recently, Ranveer Singh during his appearance on 'Koffee With Karan 7' praised Urfi for her sense of style and called her 'a fashion icon'. The actor pointed out that they wouldn't spot Urfi wearing an outfit twice.

A few days ago, Urfi Javed made a dress from sharp razors and called the outfit perfect for introverts.

In terms of work, she was recently featured in the music video 'Tere Ishq Mein' with Aditya Yadav.