Urfi Javed Walks Off From The Shoot Due To Foul Smell; Netizens Slam Her Attitude

Mumbai: Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality, has once again found herself in the middle of a controversy. This time, it is not her unconventional outfits but her on-set behaviour that has caught everyone’s attention. A viral video posted by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows the social media sensation storming off a shoot, complaining about a foul smell. The incident has led to a wave of mixed reactions, with netizens slamming her alleged “tantrums” and questioning her professionalism.

In the viral clip, Urfi can be seen visibly distressed, engaging in an animated conversation with someone from the crew. She appears to be complaining about an unpleasant odour on set, stating that she cannot stand it. Despite the team’s attempts to address the issue, Urfi seems unwilling to continue and ultimately decides to leave the shoot altogether. The video has since gained traction, drawing widespread criticism and amusement alike.

As expected, the internet was quick to react. The comment section under the viral post was flooded with opinions, with many users labelling Urfi as a “drama queen” who always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. One user sarcastically commented, “Maybe the smell was coming from all the attention-seeking drama she does.” Another wrote, “She has no problem wearing bizarre outfits in public, but suddenly, a little smell is unbearable?”

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has found herself at the centre of controversy. The actress and social media personality is often in the headlines for her unconventional clothing choices, bold statements, and unapologetic attitude. While her fans admire her for breaking stereotypes and pushing boundaries, her critics accuse her of deliberately courting controversy for attention.