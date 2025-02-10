Urfi Javed Wears An Outfit Inspired By Sati Who Burnt Herself In Fire; Fans In Love With Her Creativity

Mumbai: Urfi Javed has once again grabbed the spotlight with her unconventional and daring fashion statement. Known for her out-of-the-box designs, the social media influencer and actress recently unveiled a new outfit that has left the internet divided. This time, her attire was inspired by Sati, the historical and mythological practice in which a woman self-immolates on her husband’s funeral pyre.

Urfi shared a video of herself wearing a striking golden ensemble designed by Akhilesh Gupta. The outfit, which mimics flames surrounding her body, symbolizes nari shakti (women’s power), portraying resilience, strength, and the ability to rise above adversities. Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Inspired by ‘Sati’—fire surrounding a woman’s body in a glorious way. A woman can go through it all with grace.”



As soon as Urfi posted the video, reactions poured in from all corners. Many of her fans praised her artistic approach, calling it one of her most creative outfits to date. They admired the intricate design and the powerful message of resilience it seemingly conveyed.

One fan commented, “Urfi, you always bring something unique, and this is just next level! You are an artist.” Another wrote, “This is stunning. The symbolism behind this is powerful!”



Urfi Javed has often been in the news for her daring fashion choices. She is known for designing her own clothes, creating looks that push boundaries and spark conversations. From wearing outfits made of glass pieces, safety pins, and even razor blades, to now drawing inspiration from mythology and history, she has never shied away from making bold statements.

Despite constant trolling and criticism, Urfi remains unfazed. She has previously spoken about how she enjoys expressing herself through her fashion and does not let negative comments affect her creativity. Indeed Urfi has come a long way.