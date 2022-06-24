Urfi Javed's sexy dance moves in Mumbai rain is just too hot to handle: WATCH

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has today become a pap-favourite celebrity. Her pictures and bold avatar often grab attention, breaking the internet within minutes. She is also trolled a lot because of her wierd choice of dressing. The starlet often grabs the eyeballs for her bizarre outfit and appearance.

This time she wore a froal print saree and raised the temperature with her hot moves. The model-actress shared a video on social media and posted a video where she dances to Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh’s latest song 'Iss Baarish Mein'. The video opens with Urfi, clad in nightwear, holding an umbrella. Just then, she dons a sexy and sizzling avatar in a floral saree teamed with a matching bold bralette.

Urfi doesn't get bothered with all the trolling and criticism that comes her way for dressing up the way she wants to. She experiments with her style and leaves no stone unturned in making sure all eyes are on her when she’s stepping out of her abode. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

Urfi Javed is often in the news for her interesting fashion choices. The girl often gets her comment box filled with some nasty comments. Speaking about it, she says, "I feel like trolling those trolls. It doesn't really affect me because when you rise up in your career, it doesn't matter what people below you are saying. For me, the voices of the trolls faint down. Hence, I don't listen to those people."

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal. Talking about that, she says, "Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name."